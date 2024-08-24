A roadside bomb went off near a police office in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least two children and wounding 15 people, authorities have said.

Police officials on Saturday said the wounded included policemen and passersby.

Local police official Mujirbur Rehman said some of those wounded were hospitalised in critical condition, adding that the bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on terrorist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.