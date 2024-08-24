WORLD
UN says up to 1M people could face starvation in August
The UN says more than a million people in Gaza could face starvation if immediate action is not taken to get more supplies into the enclave. The UN's humanitarian agency says up to 250-thousand Palestinians have become internally displaced in August alone, as Israel ramps up its evacuation orders. Israeli forces have issued such orders for almost 150 sites used by the internally displaced, reducing so-called Israeli designated safe zones to just about 10-percent of the enclave's territory. The agency says the amount of food entering southern and central Gaza is the lowest it's been since July. People there may not receive any assistance this month as Israeli troops continue to restrict the flow of aid. The situation for the north is even more alarming, with the UN noting no commercial supplies of food reaching there for the past three months. Children are paying the highest price. The report states only 1 to 6 percent of children in Gaza are maintaining a nutritious diet. Almost 15-thousand children have been diagnosed with acute malnutrition, with many more at risk. Malik Fuda reports.
