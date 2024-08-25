TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises so-called PKK terror group official
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralises Abdulhamit KAPAR, code-named Tekin Guyi, the so-called PKK Institutions General Officer, during an operation conducted in Qamishli, Syria.
August 25, 2024

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has conducted a pin-point operation to eliminate Abdulhamit Kapar, a so-called official of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Abdulhamit Kapar, also known by his code name Tekin Guyi, was a prominent leader within the PKK/YPG in Syria.

He held significant authority, overseeing various key institutions within the YPG, the military arm of the PKK/KCK in Syria. These included the Finance Unit, Logistics Unit, International Battalion, Courier Unit, Industrial Unit, as well as operations related to prisons and tunnel construction.

Tekin Guyi was in the "green" category on Türkiye's terrorism wanted list and on the target list of MIT for organising the attack on Sirnak/Uludere Tasdelen Gendarmerie Station on 15/05/1992, in which 26 soldiers were martyred and 2 others were kidnapped.

Having been in the terrorist organisation for 32 years, terrorist KAPAR tried to cover his tracks by fleeing after he survived the operation carried out by MIT in Derik in 2021.

However, he was not successful. He has been under the surveillance of MIT operatives for a long time and it was determined that Tekin Guyi was in Qamishli and has been eliminated in a pin-point operation.

Anti-terror operations continue

Also on Sunday, Turkish Armed Forces neutralised 11 PKK terrorists detected in the Asos and Claw-Lock Operation regions in northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
