August 25, 2024
Israel attacks Lebanon early in the morning claiming to target Hezbollah
Israel has launched pre-emptive airstrikes into southern Lebanon. 40 Hezbollah targets have reportedly been hit. The Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has decalred a 48 hour state of emergency. The military spokesperson Daniel Hagari has said they decided to launch these airstrikes citing 'threats from Hezbollah' after detecting preparations to launch rockets at Israel.
Antony Loewenstein X Sydney / Others
