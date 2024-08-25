TÜRKİYE
Shadow of terrorism faded in Türkiye’s East, Southeast: Erdogan
"Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country’s largest oil reserves," says Turkish president.
"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country’s direction was dictated, are over," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the positive changes in Türkiye’s eastern and southeastern provinces, liberated from terrorism with the country's relentless counterterrorism efforts.

"As the dark shadow of terrorism fades from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been dormant for years, is also emerging," Erdogan said on Sunday, addressing the grand opening ceremony of Bitlis Public and Private Investments.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of this shift, saying: "Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country’s largest oil reserves."

"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country’s direction was dictated, are over," he added.

Erdogan's remarks illustrate a broader revitalisation trend in regions once marred by conflict, now seeing substantial economic and developmental advancements as security improves.

Battle of Malazgirt

Later on Sunday, Erdogan delivered a speech in the Ahlat district of Bitlis to mark the 953rd-anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt, where he emphasised that differences in ethnicities, sects, or political views could not divide the Turkish nation.

“The seeds of affection, brotherhood and solidarity sown in Anatolia by our ancestors have taken such strong roots and have flourished so much that no one has been able to destroy or erase this bond of brotherhood," Erdogan said.

The Battle of Malazgirt was pivotal in the 11th century when Greek-led Byzantiums and Turkish-led Seljuks faced each other to determine the fate of the Middle East and the Anatolian lands.

On August 26, 1071, Alparslan, the sultan of the Muslim Turkic Seljuk dynasty, defeated the large Byzantium army led by Romanos IV Diogenes.

"All should know that we are not the caretakers but the true owners of these lands. We are present both beneath and above these lands. Anatolia, in every inch of which a martyr lies, is our own homeland," Erdogan stressed during his speech in Ahlat, where the battle took place.

"Those who still cannot digest our presence here, who still chase after pipe dreams will experience a great defeat, a great destruction and a massive loss," he added.

