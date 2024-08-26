Hezbollah and Israel launch airstrikes against each other

Hezbollah initiated at least the first part of its attacks against Israel for the killing of its senior commander, Fuad Shukr on Sunday morning, launching more than 300 rockets. Israel pre-empted the attack with strikes of its own with over 100 fighter jets. The status quo seems to have been restored, but nobody is sure just how long that will last. Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.