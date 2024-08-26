Israel orders evacuation of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza

On the ground in Gaza - Israel has ordered Palestinians to evacuate an area of Deir Al Balah that includes Al Aqsa Hospital. The neighbourhood was previously classified as a humanitarian safe zone. Elsewhere, 17 bodies were retrieved in Khan Younis and Rafah and taken to Nasser Hospital. Sunday's total death toll has exceeded 40 people, as Daniel Padwick reports.