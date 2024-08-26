WORLD
AUKUS: Is Australia at risk of becoming the US’s 51st state?
AUKUS, the trilateral security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, envisages the establishment of a nuclear-powered Australian submarine fleet in the Asia-Pacific region, with the support of the partner countries. While the Australian Labor government sees this agreement as an opportunity to enhance the country's defence capacity, many leading experts and politicians warn that the pact would increase dependence on the US and be a strategic mistake dragging Australia into the US-China rivalry. Is Australia at risk of becoming the 51st US state?
August 26, 2024
