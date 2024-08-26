US President Joe Biden has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after the most prominent leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine visited Kiev.

Late on Monday, Modi said in a posting on X that he spoke to Biden about "India’s full support for early return of peace and stability" in Ukraine. He said the leaders also discussed India's concern about the safety of religious minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh after this month's ouster of the country's long-serving prime minister.

The White House said it welcomed Modi's engagement with Ukraine.

"We welcome any other country that wants to help President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy work towards this just peace, and any country that’s willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelensky’s perspective, by hearing him out," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Zelenskyy and Modi during their meeting last week discussed at length Ukraine's peace formula, which prioritises territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Modi said during the meeting. "It’s our highest priority."

The Kiev visit came after Modi last month met with Putin in Moscow. Zelenskyy had criticised Modi for the visit with Putin, which came on the same day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Long-running relationship

India, which has a long-running relationship with Moscow, has largely avoided weighing in on the Russian invasion.

India started building a strong relationship with the then-Soviet Union in the mid-1950s during the Cold War, then strengthened those ties over conflicts with neighbour Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

The Soviet Union helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan to end the 1965 war over control of the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir.

Then, during India's war with Pakistan in December 1971, the Soviet Union used its veto power to support India at the United Nations, while the US ordered its forces into the Bay of Bengal in support of Pakistan.

Bangladesh change of government

Modi said he also discussed the situation in Bangladesh, where his ally Sheikh Hasina was forced by student-led protesters to resign and flee to India this month.

Her ouster was triggered by protests against a quota system for government jobs. After clashes between protesters and government forces that led to hundreds of deaths, the movement grew into a broader rebellion against the leader and her government.

During the call with Biden, Modi emphasised the importance of swiftly restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

Biden took part in the call from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is vacationing with family.