Notorious Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks that he would build a synagogue at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem has sparked a wave of anger, with countries and officials slamming Ben-Gvir's inflammatory comments.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and was Muslims' first qibla (the direction Muslims face when praying).

However, illegal Zionist settlers claim, without evidence, that Al Aqsa — which they refer to as the Temple Mount — is the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols, under the decades-old status quo maintained by Israeli governments.

"The policy at the Temple Mount allows praying there. Period," Ben-Gvir told an Army Radio interviewer. "The prime minister knew when I joined the government there would not be any discrimination. Muslims are allowed to pray and a Jew is not allowed to pray?"

Asked if he would build a synagogue on the site if he could, Ben-Gvir replied "Yes, Yes".

Here are some of the reactions to Ben-Gvir's reckless remarks

Türkiye

"Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about building a synagogue on the site where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located are a vile and cursed statement that attacks all Muslims and humanity," Omer Celik, spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party said on X.

Calling the Al Aqsa Mosque "our sacred value, the apple of our eye and our red line," Celik said, "members of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's network are also enemies of mosques and churches."

"This network is responsible for daily provocations aimed at undermining regional peace," he added.

"These are a network of genocide and massacre that is trying to drag the entire region into religious wars to save themselves from accountability before the law," said Celik, urging the global community to take a "clear" stance against members of Netanyahu's government "who engage in provocative rhetoric regarding the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

US

The US, Israel's biggest ally, also slammed the remarks, saying that these "provocations only exacerbate tensions."

"Provocations only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu Agency when asked about Ben-Gvir's statement.

"The United States reaffirms our commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel's security," the spokesperson added.

Qatar

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Ben-Gvir's call was "an extension of attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The ministry also warned of the impact of Ben-Gvir's provocative statements "on the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip."

Egypt

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Israel is legally responsible for adhering to the status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque and preserving Islamic and Christian sanctities.

It also demanded Israel comply with its obligations as an occupying power, and "stop such provocative statements aimed at further escalation and tension in the region."

Jordan

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Ben Gvir's statement "a violation of international law and an unacceptable provocation that requires a clear-cut international position condemning it."

The statement added that Ben-Gvir's statement "fuels extremism and endeavours to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites through imposing new facts and practices driven by a bigoted exclusionary narrative."

It stressed that the entire Al Aqsa Mosque site is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and the Jordan-run Jerusalem Waqf Department is the legal entity supervising Al Aqsa Mosque affairs.

The ministry affirmed that it would move international courts against the Israeli attacks on the holy sites.

UN

The United Nations also denounced the remarks, saying they were "highly counterproductive."

"These types of statements are highly counterproductive, to say the least. They risk inflaming a situation which is already bone dry," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in a news conference.

Highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the status of holy sites in Jerusalem, Dujarric said that, "There is a status quo agreed to the parties for the holy sites in Jerusalem that must be respected by all."