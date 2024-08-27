WORLD
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk urges California to pass bill requiring safety tests on AI models
"For over 20 years, I have been an advocate for AI regulation, just as we regulate any product/technology that is a potential risk to the public," billionaire chief of SpaceX and Tesla says.
Elon Musk urges California to pass bill requiring safety tests on AI models
"This is a tough call and will make some people upset, but, all things considered, I think California should probably pass the SB 1047 AI safety bill," Musk says./ Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

Tesla chief Elon Musk, who also owns social media platform X, has said he feels California should pass an AI bill that would require tech companies and AI developers to conduct safety testing on some of their own models.

"For over 20 years, I have been an advocate for AI regulation, just as we regulate any product/technology that is a potential risk to the public," Musk said in a post on X on Monday, while calling on the state to pass the SB 1047 bill.

California state lawmakers attempted to introduce 65 bills touching on AI this legislative season, according to the state's legislative database, including measures to ensure all algorithmic decisions are proven unbiased and protect the intellectual property of deceased individuals from exploitation by AI companies.

Many of the bills are already dead.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft backed OpenAI voiced support for another AI bill from California, called AB 3211, that would require tech companies to label AI-generated content, which can range from harmless memes to deepfakes aimed at spreading misinformation about political candidates.

With countries representing a third of the world's population having polls this year, experts are concerned about the role AI-generated content will play, and it has already been prominent in some elections, such as in Indonesia.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
A timeline of Iran's thorny relationship with the IAEA
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us