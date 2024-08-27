WORLD
Israel's 'Abu Ghraib': Torture, abuse of Palestinians in concentration camp
Leaked images and reports from the military-run Sde Teiman detention centre – where Israel is holding dozens of Palestinians from Gaza, have raised fears of Israel running a detention centre similar to the notorious prison operated by US forces at Abu Ghraib near Iraq's capital, Baghdad, where prisoners were subjected to severe abuse, torture, and even execution by US military personnel.
August 27, 2024
