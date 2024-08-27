WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tel Aviv to finance 'settler storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli minister
Israel's Heritage Ministry says it will allocate $545,000 to arrange for illegal settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa.
Tel Aviv to finance 'settler storming' of Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli minister
The announcement comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque. / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2024

The Israeli government will finance for the first time the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the office of Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu — a minister known for being anti-Palestinian — will allocate 2 million NIS ($545,000) for the project which is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

KAN added that the Heritage Ministry was in contact with the National Security Ministry of Itamar Ben-Gvir to obtain the Israeli police permission for the settlers' funded tours to Al-Aqsa.

Earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir told the Israeli Army Radio that his policy is to "allow Jews to perform prayers inside the Temple Mount (in reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque)", noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knew his policy before forming the coalition government.

The announcement comes despite repeated claims by Netanyahu to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

RelatedIs Israel escalating attacks on the occupied West Bank?

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is the situation that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque's affairs.

However, in 2003, Israeli authorities changed this status by allowing settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the approval of the Islamic Waqf, which demands an end to these incursions.

Ben-Gvir claimed on Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
A timeline of Iran's thorny relationship with the IAEA
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us