Months of on-off talks fail to produce deal to end war on Gaza
For 324 days Israel has been bombarding Gaza, turning what were streets full of homes, into wastelands of rubble. It has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee, again, and again, in search of shelter. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in this conflict so far. And attempts to pause fighting and bring a lasting and sustainable ceasefire have come to nothing. In this special bulletin, TRT World takes a look at where the ceasefire efforts are at and whether a resolution can be found to hopefully bring a lasting peace to the people of Gaza.
SPECIAL BULLETIN 9G / Others
August 27, 2024
