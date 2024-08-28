BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Sudan 500 days of war
It's been 500 days since the war in Sudan broke out and the escalating conflict has sparked a humanitarian and economic crisis, leaving millions displaced, hungry, and facing the collapse of vital infrastructure. As the country struggles to cope, the economic impact reverberates throughout the region. Since the power struggle between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023, over 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. The conflict has displaced 12 million people, creating the world's largest internal displacement crisis. Sudan's healthcare and infrastructure systems are collapsing under the pressure. Rampant inflation and conflict have caused nearly half of Sudan's population to be unemployed, while the Sudanese pound has lost 50% of its value. Factories, banks, and markets have been looted, and more than 30 million people are without internet and phone access due to blackouts. Sudan faces extreme food insecurity, with 18 million people that's 37% of the population - experiencing severe hunger. Rising fuel prices and disruptions in agricultural production have driven the country toward a hunger crisis, affecting labour and supply chains. Over two million people have fled Sudan, including 600,000 to Chad in the past year. The refugee crisis is intensifying, with potential risks of conflict spilling over into the region, further destabilising neighbouring countries.
Canada tarrifs / Others
August 28, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
A timeline of Iran's thorny relationship with the IAEA
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us