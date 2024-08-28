Sudan 500 days of war

It's been 500 days since the war in Sudan broke out and the escalating conflict has sparked a humanitarian and economic crisis, leaving millions displaced, hungry, and facing the collapse of vital infrastructure. As the country struggles to cope, the economic impact reverberates throughout the region. Since the power struggle between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023, over 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid. The conflict has displaced 12 million people, creating the world's largest internal displacement crisis. Sudan's healthcare and infrastructure systems are collapsing under the pressure. Rampant inflation and conflict have caused nearly half of Sudan's population to be unemployed, while the Sudanese pound has lost 50% of its value. Factories, banks, and markets have been looted, and more than 30 million people are without internet and phone access due to blackouts. Sudan faces extreme food insecurity, with 18 million people that's 37% of the population - experiencing severe hunger. Rising fuel prices and disruptions in agricultural production have driven the country toward a hunger crisis, affecting labour and supply chains. Over two million people have fled Sudan, including 600,000 to Chad in the past year. The refugee crisis is intensifying, with potential risks of conflict spilling over into the region, further destabilising neighbouring countries.