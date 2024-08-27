WORLD
2 MIN READ
Economists Say Israel’s War On Gaza Has Cost the Country More Than $60 Billion
As Israel nears the 11th-month mark of its war on Gaza, the economic costs are starting to show. The latest data points are in, and they paint an economy that is slowing across the board. Second quarter figures show exports and investments being hit hard, mainly due to countries cutting off trade and divesting over Israel's atrocities in Gaza. Despite those warning signs, Israel's attacks are continuing unabated. Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics said that the country's GDP grew by just 1.2% in the April-June period. But on a per capita basis, GDP shrank both compared to the previous quarter and to the corresponding quarter last year. The war in Gaza has also curbed consumer spending in Israel, as food prices are on the rise. After Turkiye halted trade with Israel for its blocking of humanitarian aid into Gaza, fruit and vegetable costs have soared in the country. The latest figures come as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire over the weekend, raising fears of a wider regional war. Guests: Sami Al-Arian Professor at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
ST THUMBNAIL ISRAEL / TRT World
August 27, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us