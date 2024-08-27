WORLD
1 MIN READ
China Wants To Build a Digital Silk Road To Challenge the West, Could Türkiye Play a Role in It?
China's Belt and Road initiative, a trillion dollar infrastructure project that is looking to recreate an ancient trade route across Eurasia, has a sister programme that is just as ambitious. Dubbed the 'Digital Silk Road', this initiative is looking to leverage China's growing tech prowess into connecting Asia and Africa through fiber optic cables and software companies. However, China's significant strides in digital technology have sparked concerns, mostly from the United States. Will the creation of a Chinese-led digital Silk Road threaten the US's decades long dominance in tech, and is a digital cold war brewing between the two rivals? Guests: Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at Centre for China and Globalization Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University
st- thumb / TRT World
August 27, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us