Large polio vaccine campaign has begun in Khan Younis

"The only thing we can say with any certainty is that tomorrow will be worse than today."... Those are the words of a senior member of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees trying at all odds to bring aid to many people on the brink of death in Gaza. If Israeli gunfire, shelling or bombing doesn’t get them, disease, dehydration or starvation will. Paul Hawkins has this report.