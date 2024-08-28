August 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Meta CEO says US govt pressured to censor COVID-19 content
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused the Biden administration of pressuring his team to censor content about the coronavirus pandemic on Facebook. Zuckerberg made the admission in a letter to the US House Judiciary, and expressed regret for giving in to it. It's at a time when Meta faces accusations of censoring pro-Palestine content on its platforms. Craig Boswell reports.
Zuckerberg Accuses Bidenof Censorship / Others
Explore