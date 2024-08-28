Israel launches largest raid since 2002 in occupied West Bank

The Israeli military is engaged in its largest assault on the Occupied West Bank in more than 20 years. At least 11 Palestinians have been killed in the violent raids. Israel's Foreign Minister has called for parts of the the territory to be temporarily evacuated. The assault is raising fears that Israel is planning to use the cover of its onslaught on Gaza to displace people living in that area. Bassam Bounenni has more.