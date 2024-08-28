WORLD
Bodies of Migrants, Including a Baby, Found in a River on Bosnia-Serbia Border
Besides the Central Mediterranean route, migrants are trying to reach Europe through the Balkans. Since Hungary closed the border, the numbers on this route have decreased, but it remains a deadly journey for those who attempt to use it. Last week, at least 12 migrants, including a nine-month-old baby, drowned after their boat capsized on the Drina River, near the border between Bosnia and Serbia. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 28, 2024
