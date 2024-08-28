France’s political chaos deepens as Macron rules out a left-wing PM

Still without a Prime Minister, France’s Emmanuel Macron is in ongoing talks with parties across the political spectrum in hopes of finding someone to end the political deadlock caused by the snap election results in July. Earlier this week, however, Macron infuriated many by ruling out a PM from the left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front. The election votes were roughly split between the left, centre and far-right, none of which secured the majority of 289 seats.However, the left alliance, the New Popular Front, did win the most seats. The NPF say they have the right to govern but Macron’s centrist bloc and far-right National Rally have vowed to block it from happening. </div>