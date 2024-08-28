August 28, 2024
Exclusive with independent presidential candidate Cornel West on “US criminality, US hypocrisy”
Protesters in the US city of Chicago are calling for an arms embargo against Israel amid the latter’s ongoing onslaught on Palestine’s Gaza. They accuse the two major US parties of “moral bankruptcy” and “enabling the genocide” in the enclave by providing Israel with weapons and funding.
