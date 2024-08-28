August 28, 2024
Ukrainian drone hits Russian oil depot, ignites blaze
The surprise Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region of Russia continues unabated, with both sides targeting each other’s energy infrastructure. While Russia makes inroads in the Donetsk region, the threat of a nuclear disaster looms, with warnings of a potential catastrophe if fighting escalates around the Kursk nuclear power plant and a fatal mistake is made. Joel Flynn has more
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia / Others
