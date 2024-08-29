August 29, 2024
EU and Turkish foreign ministers meet for first time in five years
European Union foreign ministers are to hold their first meeting with their Turkish counterpart in five years on Thursday. Hakan Fidan is due to attend the informal gathering in Brussels, where both sides are expected to discuss how to improve relations. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
