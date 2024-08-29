August 29, 2024
Italy set to open controversial migrant centre in Albania
Italy plans to open reception camps in Albania to house thousands of migrants. Last year, prime ministers Giorgia Meloni and Edi Rama signed a five-year deal to process 36,000 migrants annually at the Albanian port of Shengjin. The plan is to transfer selected migrants directly to Albania after they are intercepted at sea. Katarina Petrovic reports.
