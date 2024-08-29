Italy prepares to open controversial migrant centre in Albania

Like many European countries, Italy is attempting to curb undocumented migration by making deals with other nations. Italy is opening reception camps in Albania that will house thousands of migrants. Last year, Rome and Tirana signed a five-year agreement to process 36,000 migrants annually at an Albanian seaside town. Under the pact, selected migrants intercepted at sea will be directly transferred to Albania. Olsi Yazechi, an Assistant Professor at the International Islamic University Malaysia, comments on irregular migration and Italy's plan to open camps in Albania to process 36,000 migrants annually.