China's Xi tells US to correct its approach, stabilise ties with Beijing
Xi Jinping emphasises the need for the US to work with China, viewing its growth positively and avoiding confrontation, to stabilise global relations and promote international cooperation.
China's Xi Jinping calls for unity over confrontation in international relations. / Photo: Reuters
August 29, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the US to work together with China in the face of current global challenges and correct its approach to stabilising relations with Beijing.

Speaking with visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Beijing, President Xi said on Thursday in the face of an international situation full of changes and chaos, countries need to unite and cooperate, instead of split and confront, as people seek openness and progress rather than closure and regression.

"Although the respective situations of China and the United States and China-US relations have changed greatly," Beijing's position of firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests has remained unchanged, he said.

He hoped that the US would work with China, view its development with a positive and rational attitude, regard each other's development as an opportunity rather than a challenge, and work with Beijing to find a correct way for the two major countries to get along.

Potential new round of meetings

The meeting came before Sullivan concluded his three-day official visit to China.

Sullivan had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, becoming the first national security adviser to visit Beijing since 2016.

During his stay in Beijing, he also held discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials.

According to state-run media, the Wangi Yi and Sullivan meeting also discussed a potential new round of interaction between the two countries' heads of state in the near future.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
