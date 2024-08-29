WORLD
2 MIN READ
Does Iran’s New Government See Türkiye’s Rising Regional Influence as a Threat?
After the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash in May, the country scrambled to fill a power vacuum as the region was descending into chaos from Israel's war on Gaza. Elections were quickly held, and a new president was chosen -- the low-profile, long-time lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian. Last week, he was able to get his full cabinet approved through parliament, an early win for a leader who faces growing internal and regional challenges. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Pezeshkian's election and expressed hopes for stronger ties between the two neighbours. Addressing the fallout from Israel’s war on Gaza remains the most pressing issue for Ankara and Tehran. Both sides have repeatedly called for a ceasefire. Turkyie and Iran will also be looking to tackle security issues in Iraq and the South Caucasus, which are home to vital energy and transport links that the two countries have major stakes in. But it's not just in their immediate neighbourhood where Ankara and Tehran have room to cooperate. Both have stepped up their interest and participation in groups like the Chinese and Russian-led BRICS and SCO, which many have called challengers to Western-led institutions. Guests: Hazar Vural Jane Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Mustafa Caner Researcher at SETA
ST THUMBN IRAN / TRT World
August 29, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us