European foreign ministers have welcomed Türkiye’s participation at the EU informal meeting in Brussels, with the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressing hope for reopening dialogue between the two parties.

The meeting on Thursday, which marked the first time in five years that a Turkish foreign minister was invited, saw extensive discussions between Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"Let's hope that this invitation to the Turkish foreign minister to our meeting will be the first step to retake a process of dialogue in order to look for a solution to all the problems, but in particular the Cyprus one," Borrell said following the meeting.

Despite the positive tone of the discussions, Borrell said that no specific timetable was set for advancing Türkiye's membership process.

However, he reaffirmed that "Türkiye is a candidate country and will continue to be so," indicating the EU's willingness to keep the door open for future negotiations.

Fidan, for his part, emphasised Türkiye's commitment to advancing a positive agenda in its relations with the EU and stressed that progress could be more effectively achieved through a constructive approach from the bloc — one that does not hinge solely on the resolution of the Cyprus issue.

Türkiye is 'a key partner'

Speaking to the press at the doorstep of the meeting on Thursday, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze expressed that the EU needs to have "a constructive and open relationship with Türkiye”.

Noting that Türkiye is also a NATO ally, Braze praised its various mediation efforts, including the release of the Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

Also speaking to the media, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said: “Türkiye is a candidate country (of the EU), and a key partner for the EU in several areas like security, energy, migration.”

“This is why Romania constantly pleaded to have a very balanced approach, mutually beneficial relations between Türkiye and the EU, based on a constructive and positive agenda but also in line with the EU Council conclusions,” she added.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis underlined the importance of Türkiye’s participation at the informal meeting on foreign policy after five years.“

At the meeting, we will have the opportunity to discuss Turkish-EU relations,” he said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Eline Valtonen said: "I am so happy that we also have an opportunity to have lunch and discuss topical issues and cooperation with colleague from Türkiye, Mr. Hakan Fidan."