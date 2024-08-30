WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines and Vietnam to sign defence deal amid South China sea tensions
Vietnam's decision to agree to cooperation comes when the Philippines and China are sparring almost every week over the South China Sea.
Philippines and Vietnam to sign defence deal amid South China sea tensions
The agreement comes at a time of simmering tension in the South China Sea. / Photo: Reuters
August 30, 2024

The Philippines and Vietnam will sign a defence cooperation agreement the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said, a significant step by two countries that have long opposed China's actions in the South China Sea.

Vietnamese Defence Minister Phan Van Giang was in Manila on Friday to hold talks with his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, and he paid a courtesy call earlier in the day on Marcos.

"We now talk about defence cooperation, security cooperation, maritime cooperation, and certainly, the area of trade as well," Marcos was quoted as saying in a statement that did not specify details of the defence agreement.

"Your visit, I think, will serve as a further impetus, further push to increase that – the depth and the range of our relationship."

The agreement comes at a time of simmering tension in the South China Sea and international concern about an escalation over the conduct of China's vast fleet of coastguards and its activities in the exclusive economic zones of its neighbours.

RelatedPhilippines, China accuse each other over collisions in disputed sea

Balancing act

Vietnam has a tricky balancing act of opposing actions by China that it deems infringements on its sovereignty while needing to maintain close relations with its giant neighbour.

Vietnam's decision to agree comes when US defence allies the Philippines and China are sparring almost every week over the South China Sea, a row that has raged for more than a year.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the strategic waterway.

Despite their overlapping claims in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Vietnam and the Philippines occupy atolls and reefs, both countries have expressed a desire to work together and tackle disputes.

Coastguards of the two countries earlier this month held their first-ever joint exercises in Manila, simulating fire-fighting drills and search-and-rescue exercises.

That came after Marcos visited Hanoi in January and signed deals that covered "incident prevention in the South China Sea" and "maritime cooperation".

RelatedAustralia deploys largest warship in military drills with US, Phillipines
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us