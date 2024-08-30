August 30, 2024
Afghans stranded in Pakistan after fleeing Taliban
Thousands of Afghans who worked with foreign governments and organisations before the Taliban takeover, are currently stranded in Pakistan. Many of them fled Afghanistan in 2021, fearing persecution due to their association with the West. Despite promises of resettlement to countries such as the United States, the visa process has left them in limbo. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.
