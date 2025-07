Al Aqsa Mosque belongs to all Muslims: Sheikh Ikrima Sabri

“The aim of [Ben-Gvir] statements is to gain popularity among the Israeli public leaning towards extremism and intolerance” Al Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Ikrima Sabr speaks to TRT on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call to establish a synagogue in the holy site.