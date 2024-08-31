Power begins to return in Venezuela after nationwide blackout

Power has returned to some parts of Venezuela after much of the country, including the capital Cara-cas, was plunged into a blackout on Friday. President Nicolas Maduro described the outage as a 'fascist attack'. He's locked in a dispute with the opposition over the outcome of last month's elections, and routinely blames his political rivals for frequent problems with the country's power grid. Claire Herriot reports.