Power begins to return in Venezuela after nationwide blackout
Power has returned to some parts of Venezuela after much of the country, including the capital Cara-cas, was plunged into a blackout on Friday. President Nicolas Maduro described the outage as a 'fascist attack'. He's locked in a dispute with the opposition over the outcome of last month's elections, and routinely blames his political rivals for frequent problems with the country's power grid. Claire Herriot reports.
August 31, 2024
