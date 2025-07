Zelenskyy fires air force commander days after fatal F-16 crash

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the head of the air force after a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was shot down. Military analysts say it may have been a case of friendly fire. Earlier, at least six people were killed and 55 others injured in Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Malik Fuda has more.