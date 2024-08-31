WORLD
Israeli escalations continue against Jenin in the Occupied West Bank for the 4th day.
The attacks have damaged infrastructure and internet services. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that the army has pushed for more military reinforcements, and raided a number of houses near Jenin camp. Israeli forces have also demolished the wall and gate of a cemetery in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, raiding several houses in the neighborhood, and detaining several Palestinians.
Osama Nazzal X Jenin / Others
August 31, 2024
