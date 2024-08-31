Thailand's Shinawatra dynasty is back in power

Meet Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's youngest Prime Minister and the third member of the Shinawatra dynasty to lead the nation. Following in the footsteps of her father Thaksin and Aunt Yingluck, Paetongtarn faces immense challenges, including a struggling economy and the ever-present threat of a military coup. With Thailand's history of political upheaval and her family's legacy casting a long shadow, can she navigate the country through these turbulent times and break the cycle of instability?