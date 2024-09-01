WORLD
Heavy rain, gusty winds leave 30,000 without power in Australia's Tasmania
Emergency authorities have issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days.
Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days. / Photo: AP Archive
September 1, 2024

Tens of thousands of people in Australia's southern island state of Tasmania have been left without power after a cold front brought damaging winds and heavy rains, sparking flood warnings.

"Around 30,000 customers are without power across the state this morning," Tasnetworks, a state-owned power company, said on Facebook on Sunday.

The nation's weather forecaster said on its website that a cold front over Tasmania, population around 570,000 people, was moving away, "although bands of showers and thunderstorms continue to pose a risk of damaging wind gusts."

Properties, power lines and infrastructure had been damaged, Tasmania's emergency management minister Felix Ellis said in a televised media conference, adding that "the damage bill is likely to be significant".

Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days, as the state prepared for another cold front forecast to hit on Sunday night.

“There is potential for properties to be inundated, and roads may not be accessible," executive director of Tasmania State Emergency Service, Mick Lowe, said in a statement.

Authorities have received 330 requests for assistance in the last 24 hours, according to the agency.

Tasmania is a one-hour flight or 10-hour ferry crossing from the mainland city of Melbourne, 445 kilometres away.

About 40 percent of the island is wilderness or protected areas.

