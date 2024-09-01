Mass polio vaccination drive for children begins in Gaza

The Palestinian health ministry, alongside the World Health Organization, has launched a polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip. They're aiming to immunise more than 640-thousand children by September 12th. Israel and Hamas have agreed to implement short pauses in fighting, to allow the vaccines to be administered. That's after Gaza's first case of polio in decades was discovered earlier this month. Rupert Stone has more.