WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mass polio vaccination drive for children begins in Gaza
The Palestinian health ministry, alongside the World Health Organization, has launched a polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip. They're aiming to immunise more than 640-thousand children by September 12th. Israel and Hamas have agreed to implement short pauses in fighting, to allow the vaccines to be administered. That's after Gaza's first case of polio in decades was discovered earlier this month. Rupert Stone has more.
Gaza's Fight Against Polio Begins / Others
September 1, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us