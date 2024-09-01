Is the German State Elections in Saxony and Thuringia a test for Chancellor Scholz?

Voting is underway in the two eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia in elections some consider a test for Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and his left-leaning coalition government. Ulrich Brueckner is a Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin says eastern parts of Germany may be viewed as polarized, depending on which party claims victory in these elections.