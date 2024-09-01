WORLD
Hostage families in Israel call for mass protests to demand a ceasefire
Hamas says the Biden administration is directly responsible for the deaths of six hostages in Gaza. They had been dragged into the enclave on October 7th, and their bodies were recovered by the Israeli army on Saturday. Israel blames Hamas for their deaths, but Hamas claims they were killed in an Israeli bombing with weapons supplied by the US. With only eight hostages rescued alive since the start of the conflict, there is growing anger across Israel over Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to secure the release of the remaining hostages. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports more.
September 1, 2024
