German far-right set to win first state election since WW2

The results of the state elections in eastern Germany are coming in. For the first time since 1945, a German far-right party is projected to win in at least one region. It marks a major rebuke of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling centre-left coalition which is set to be thrown into turmoil. But the far-right remains a divisive topic for the people of the east of the country. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from Dresden.