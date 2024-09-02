Surviving The End: Exploring The World Of Modern Preppers | My America

TRT World’s ‘My America’ takes us across the country to uncover some of the political, social and cultural stories often ignored by the mainstream media. In a world filled with uncertainty, more people are preparing for the worst. From natural disasters like Hurricane Debby to global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, we explore the rise of prepping culture, meeting those who have turned their passion for preparedness into a way of life. We'll dive into the motivations behind this movement, the businesses capitalising on it, and the psychological aspects that drive people to prepare for doomsday scenarios. Is prepping a rational response to turbulent times, or is it driven by a culture of fear?