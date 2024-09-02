WORLD
1 MIN READ
Surviving The End: Exploring The World Of Modern Preppers | My America
TRT World’s ‘My America’ takes us across the country to uncover some of the political, social and cultural stories often ignored by the mainstream media. In a world filled with uncertainty, more people are preparing for the worst. From natural disasters like Hurricane Debby to global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, we explore the rise of prepping culture, meeting those who have turned their passion for preparedness into a way of life. We'll dive into the motivations behind this movement, the businesses capitalising on it, and the psychological aspects that drive people to prepare for doomsday scenarios. Is prepping a rational response to turbulent times, or is it driven by a culture of fear?
My America Thumbnail / TRT World
September 2, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us