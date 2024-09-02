September 2, 2024
Israel’s war on Gaza causes children to miss school for a second year
Children in Gaza have already missed an entire year of education, and Israel’s brutal assault shows no signs of stopping. Many schools are now in ruins or being used as shelters for displaced families. As the new school year approaches, the war threatens to rob an entire generation of their right to education for yet another year.
