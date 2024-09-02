September 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Largest trade union in Israel calls for a nationwide strike
More than 260-thousand protesters have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv and more than half-a-million people have rallied across the country. It comes after the Israeli army recovered the bodies of six hostages from Rafah, in southern Gaza on Sunday. The largest trade union in Israel also joined the protests, taking part in a nationwide strike on Monday. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more
Mass Protests Sweep Israel / Others
Explore