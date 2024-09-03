WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin touches down in Mongolia for high-stakes diplomatic visit
Russian President's visit, scheduled to last two days, will feature a series of bilateral meetings aimed at addressing key issues.
Putin touches down in Mongolia for high-stakes diplomatic visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia / Photo: Reuters
September 3, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia for his first visit which underscores ongoing diplomatic engagements and efforts to strengthen ties with Mongolia.

"Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit at the invitation of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Putin's visit will last two days, and on Tuesday, several bilateral meetings are scheduled, including with Khurelsukh, as well as signing some documents and laying flowers at the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov.

"During their talks, the two leaders will discuss prospects for further developing Russian-Mongolian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and will exchange views on current international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.

Putin is also expected to hold talks with Mongolia's parliament speaker, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

Putin's visit to Mongolia came despite an arrest warrant issued by the ICC. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Mongolia's "failure to arrest" visiting Putin dealt a severe blow to the international criminal law system.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us