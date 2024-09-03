BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China retaliates with anti-dumping probe after Canada's 100% EV tariffs
China's domestic canola-related industries continue to incur losses under the influence of unfair competition by the Canadian side, Beijing says.
China retaliates with anti-dumping probe after Canada's 100% EV tariffs
The two countries have in recent years have butted heads over a range of issues from trade and technology to human rights. / Photo: Reuters
September 3, 2024

China has said it would launch an anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola and chemical products, in apparent retaliation for Ottawa's new restrictions on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

Its commerce ministry said in an online statement on Tuesday that it "will initiate an anti-dumping investigation into canola imported from Canada, in accordance with the law".

The ministry said domestic industries had recently reported that Canadian canola exports to China "have increased significantly", reaching US$3.47 billion in 2023 while prices "have continued to fall".

It said Canadian exporters were "suspected of dumping" products into the Chinese market, adding that "China's domestic canola-related industries have continued to incur losses under the influence of unfair competition by the Canadian side".

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced tariffs of 100 percent on Chinese EVs, accusing Beijing of "not playing by the same rules as other countries" in areas like environmental and labour standards.

The United States and the European Union have also respectively slapped tariffs of 100 percent and 36 percent on Chinese EVs, arguing that Beijing unfairly subsidises domestic producers whose products then flood foreign markets and undercut local competitors.

China has repeatedly criticised the imposition of levies and launched a series of its own investigations in response.

Tuesday's statement also said Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed" to the Canadian tariffs and planned to raise the issue with the World Trade Organization's dispute resolution mechanism.

RelatedCanada announces 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Canadian chemical products

China would also launch a similar probe into "relevant Canadian chemical products, based on applications by domestic industries", according to the ministry.

"China... will take all necessary measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises," it said.

Ottawa's EV surtax, on top of existing import duties of 6.1 percent, will be imposed from October 1.

It will target Chinese electric and certain hybrid passenger automobiles, trucks, buses and delivery vans.

Canada will also limit eligibility for EV incentives to those made in countries with which Canada has free trade deals, which would exclude China.

A separate surtax on imports of steel and aluminium products from China will be effective from October 15.

The two countries have in recent years have butted heads over a range of issues from trade and technology to human rights.

Bilateral ties plunged into the deep freeze for several years from 2018, when Canada detained a top executive from Chinese tech giant Huawei, prompting Beijing to arrest two Canadian nationals in retaliation.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us