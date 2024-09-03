A 21-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, has been charged in a federal case by a United States District Court alleging his involvement in a scheme to develop and conceal bomb-making activities to inspire Armenian separatist militants in Karabakh.

Aram Brunson, currently believed to be residing in Yerevan, Armenia, and attending the American University of Armenia, faces charges of falsifying, concealing and covering up material facts, as well as making false statements to federal officials.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Brunson's activities were motivated by a desire to take action against Azerbaijanis, who took back control of Karabakh after a war with Armenia in 2023.

The investigation into Brunson began in January 2023 after he triggered an explosion in his dormitory room at the University of Chicago. Law enforcement authorities discovered that he was allegedly constructing a black powder device when it accidentally detonated, resulting in a fire and the evacuation of the dormitory.

Brunson initially claimed he was replicating a prank he had seen online. Further investigation revealed that Brunson allegedly sought to engage in "revolutionary direct action" and terrorism in support of Armenian causes.

He reportedly made videos teaching others how to construct explosive devices and rig doors and desks with grenades. Additionally, his internet searches suggested plans to target foreign diplomats in the US, including the Turkish ambassador.

Related Azerbaijan warns Armenia against military 'provocation' along border

Diplomatic locations search

Federal agents discovered concerning material on Brunson's laptop during a search following the dormitory explosion.

The laptop contained approximately 10 videos where Brunson, acting as a narrator, detailed methods for forming and funding a revolutionary group.

The videos, made in May 2022, outlined strategies for establishing an armed militant organisation and suggested illegal funding sources such as drug sales or robberies.

Investigation of Brunson's mobile phone revealed he had searched for Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomatic locations in the US and abroad, as well as information on firearms and bombings linked to the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).

He had expressed interest in joining a "fedayis" — a term associated with Armenian militant groups.

Brunson was confirmed to have been inducted into the ARF's Chicago branch in a ceremony involving a firearm, and he later shared a photo of a bullet marking his induction date.

Related Türkiye, Azerbaijan lambast Armenia over 'shameful' Nemesis Monument

Triggering explosive alarms

In August 2023, Brunson's bags triggered explosive alarms at Logan International Airport in Boston while he was en route to Armenia. When questioned by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, he allegedly denied any knowledge of how explosive traces were found on his belongings.

However, a subsequent search of his Newton home uncovered a detailed recipe for making explosives, and a bomb-sniffing dog detected explosive residues in his bedroom.

"What Aram Brunson is accused of is alarming. We believe he engaged in a calculated scheme to conceal his efforts to develop bomb-making skills and construct an explosive device in support of his violent extremist activity," stated Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Field Division.

If convicted, Brunson faces up to five years in prison for each charge, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $250,000.