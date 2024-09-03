September 3, 2024
US universities impose 'police state' rules to prevent protests
School is back in session at American universities just months after protests over Israel's war on Gaza. The University of Southern California in Los Angeles is now fenced with all students screened before entering campus. Officials hope this will prevent pro-Palestine encampments and demonstrations. TRT World’s Martin Markovits reports.
