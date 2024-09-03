WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 129 people killed while trying to escape prison in DRC
An attempted prison break in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has ended in death amid the shooting of scores of inmates. At least 129 people were killed while attempting to escape Kinshasa's largest prison. The country's Interior minister Jacquemain Shabani says 24 of the inmates were shot dead by what he described as warning gunfire. Others died during a stampede while cases of rape of female inmates were also reported during the early morning incident on Sunday. Rupert Stone has the details.
September 3, 2024
